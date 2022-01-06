Sammy’s La Jolla. Courtesy photo

Sammy’s Food + Wine recently reopened its original La Jolla location after it was closed for nearly two months.

The restaurant, located at 702 Pearl Street, has been remodeled and the new, reopened location will also boast the newly renovated aesthetics, including an updated patio.

Sammy’s has also recently expanded their menu with new items to include an emphasis on more sandwiches, pitas, tacos, and fresh fish entrees. They have created a new hummus section with four different flavors. Ladeki says this is his favorite menu he’s ever introduced. The variety of options and tastes make this truly a restaurant for every reason and season.

Sammy’s also opened Sammy’s Restaurant & Bar at Seven Mile Casino (285 Bay Blvd in Chula Vista, 91910) this summer. The 24-hour location has many of Sammy’s favorites along with several Asian-inspired dishes and a breakfast menu with many picks from its sister restaurant, Toast Gastrobrunch in Carlsbad. To visit or for more information on Sammy’s, go to www.sammyspizza.com.