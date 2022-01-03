A rendering of the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport. Courtesy of the Airport Authority

Heads up, business travelers! San Diego International Airport has announced a series of changes as the massive $3.4 billion-plus reconstruction of Terminal 1 gets underway.

For example, as of Jan. 3, the airport has moved the cell phone lot to the Terminal 2 West lot on McCain Road, according to a media release.

The Terminal 2 West Lot is no longer be available to travelers seeking to park over the one-hour courtesy allowed. The only available Terminal 2 parking will be in the Terminal 2 parking plaza.

On Jan. 10, officials will partially close off parking at Terminal 1 with limited parking available. The airport says that travelers flying from Terminal 1 should consider parking in the Terminal 2 parking plaza.

Travelers parking at the Terminal 2 parking plaza but flying in and out of Terminal 1 can take the new shuttle available. The shuttles operate every 10 minutes. Pick-up areas are curbside outside Terminals 1 and 2.

Curbside valet at both terminals will also be available starting Jan. 10. Click here for valet reservations.

The airport encourages travelers to reserve parking at the Terminal 2 parking plaza through the airport reservation system at san.org.

Maybe leave the car at home? The airport also offers the San Diego Flyer, a free shuttle between the Old Town transit station and airport. The buses operate daily, with service every 20 to 30 minutes.

The airport said pick up and drop-offs are timed to meet the first and last trolleys, Coaster and Amtrak trains and MTS busses with the first pick up at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up and drop off at 12:30 a.m.

* * *

San Diego’s very own Sempra was the highest-ranked energy company on the Wall Street Journal’s end-of-the-year2021 Management Top 250, a list dedicated to measuring corporate effectiveness.

This is the third time the company has been named to the Management Top 250, according to a release from the company.

“As the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America, we are really proud of this recognition because, in large measure, it reflects the concerted efforts of our 19,000 employees to build a more sustainable future,” said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO in a prepared statement.

The WSJ prepared the list with the participation of the Drucker Institute, a think tank at Claremont University that helps big businesses, nonprofits and government agencies be more effective.

This year’s list also includes a new measurement that assesses how well a company’s actions match up with United Nation sustainable development goals.

* * *

Local telephone and internet service provider Cox Communications says it is making it easier for seniors and first-time internet users in underserved communities to get online, especially for those who received such devices as PCs, laptops and tablets during the holidays.

Cox says its ConnectAssist low-cost program is available to qualifying low-income households without school age children and who don’t qualify for Connect2Compete, designed for families with children.

The program offers broadband connection rates up to 50Mbps download and 3Mbps upload and a modem rental for $30 per month plus taxes.

Those eligible can sign up at cox.com/digitalequity.

* * *

For the fourth year in a row, San Diego’s Axos Bank now ranks among America’s best online banks, according to the independent financial comparison site MyBankTracker.com.

The site named Axos’ rewards checking as one of the best checking accounts of 2022 and Axos’ high-yield savings account one of America’s best savings accounts.

According to a news release, the recognition come days after Bank Director magazine named Axos’ parent, Axos Financial, one of the 10 most innovative banks in the country.

* * *

Stating the obvious? The purchase of a Stating the obvious? The purchase of a home for average local workers became a bit more costly in the last quarter of 2021, including here in San Diego. for average local workers became a bit more costly in the last quarter of 2021, including here in San Diego.

This according to ATTOM, the Irvine provider of residential property statistics, which recently released its U.S. Home Affordability Report for the last three months of 2021.

The report found that the most populous of the 279 counties where median-priced homes are now unaffordable for average local workers included San Diego and Orange County, as well as Los Angeles County, the Phoenix area and Miami-Dade County in Florida.

The mixed fourth-quarter patterns follow similar trends over the past year as the U.S. housing market continues booming for the 10th straight year.

The nationwide median price for a home reached $317,000, yet another record in a long string of records, the report found.

* * *

Jensen Meat, the San Diego ground beef and plant-based beef processor, made major donations to food bank Feeding San Diego in December.

The processor donated one pound of plant-based patties for every ten pounds of production. The donation of 500,000 pounds, or 2 million individual plant-based patties, will benefit multiple communities through Feeding San Diego’s distribution network, said the company in a news release.

“Our plants are located in San Diego County, which is where our employees live, our plant-based partners, and our friends and relatives,” said CEO Abel Olivera in his prepared statement. “Through our longstanding partnership with Feeding San Diego, we can help a community that is close to our hearts.”

According to the USDA, more than 38 million people in the U.S., including 12 million children, experience food insecurity. This includes communities of color and families with children who already faced hunger at higher rates before the pandemic.

* * *

San Diego-based ADU OZ Fund LLC, a qualified opportunity zone fund aimed at creating new affordable housing here in San Diego and other suitable markets, has launched its first Series A $50 million fund-raise and is seeking accredited investors to contribute to the fund.



The fund will construct multi-family workforce and affordable housing primarily in San Diego using accessory dwelling units and other options to generate residual income through monthly rental cash flow and equity appreciation with a sale within 10 to 15 years.



Fund officials are targeting and acquiring one– to four-unit properties within zoning designations that allow the addition of multiple ADUs for more housing.

Tom York is a Carlsbad-based independent journalist who specializes in writing about business and the economy. If you have news tips you’d like to share, send them to tom.york@gmail.com.