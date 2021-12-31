The three University Avenue parcels. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

Three adjacent properties in Hillcrest totaling approximately 25,000 square feet have been sold for $13 million, a brokerage announced.

The portfolio – consisting of 1417-19 University Ave., 1421-25 University and 1431 University – includes retail, restaurant office and multi-family spaces.

Nicholas Totah, first vice president of the Totah Group at Marcus & Millichap’s downtown San Diego office, represented the seller, Pete Katz, a private investor, along with the buyer, an undisclosed local private investor.

