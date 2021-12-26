A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.621.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 4.7 cents less than one month ago, but $1.41 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped 4.9 cents since rising to $4.67 on Nov. 28, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012, because of lower demand and reduced oil prices.

Despite an increase of $1.03 in the most recent trading session Thursday to $73.79, the price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange has dropped 12.8% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit on Oct. 26.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

City News Service contributed to this article.