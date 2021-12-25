Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.619 one day after rising three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 4.8 cents lower than one month ago but $1.415 more than one year ago. It has dropped 5.1 cents since rising to $4.67 on Nov. 28, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012, because of lower demand and reduced oil prices.

Despite an increase of $1.03 in the most recent trading session Thursday to $73.79, the price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange has dropped 12.8% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit on Oct. 26.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration

–City News Service