Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.621, after dropping 11 of the past 13 days to its lowest amount since Nov. 13.

The average price dropped 1.9 cents over the previous 13 days, including two-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped eight consecutive days, rose one- tenth of a cent on Sunday and was unchanged Monday.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 4.2 cents lower than one month ago but $1.429 more than one year ago. It has dropped 4.9 cents since rising to $4.67 on Nov. 28, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012.

“While dropping slowly, it seems average gas prices above $4.50 per gallon will be with us until after the new year,” said Jeffrey Spring, the corporate communications manager of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“There are only two states in the country with an average gas price for regular above $4 a gallon. And the other state, Hawaii, has an average today that is 33 cents per gallon below our state.”

–City News Service