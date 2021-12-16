Roosevelt Court, 3016 Quince St. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A 19-unit apartment property north of Switzer Canyon has been sold to a partnership led by a local investor, officials said.

Littrell Properties sold Roosevelt Court for $5.85 million, according to Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate brokerage firm.

Christopher J. Zorbas, executive managing director of The Zorbas Group in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, along with two associates, Austin Huffman and David Daniel, had the listing.

They also secured the buyer, local investor David Hamilton, along with his partners.

Roosevelt Court, located at 3016 Quince St., is comprised of one studio, 14 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units totaling 11,800 rentable square feet. In addition, 11 of the 19 spaces have been extensively renovated, according to Marcus & Millichap.