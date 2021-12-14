A Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 on the tarmac. Courtesy of the airline

Lufthansa German Airlines announced Tuesday it will add nonstop service between Munich, Germany and San Diego International Airport beginning March 30, 2022. This service will be the first-ever nonstop route between Munich and San Diego.

“Munich has long been among our list of popular European destinations even without a nonstop flight offering from SAN,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO.

Flights will initially operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, then grow to five times weekly in May 2022 on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The route will be served by one of Lufthansa’s newest aircraft, the 293-seat Airbus A350-900, known in the industry as one of the most modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft in the world. Lufthansa previously offered nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany until service was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With a robust economy and thriving corporate landscape, San Diego is the perfect gateway for our new service to Munich, Europe’s leading hub, offering a growing raft of connections within Germany as well as to Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond,” said Frank Naeve, vice president of sales for the Lufthansa Group Passenger Airlines in the Americas.

For schedule and tickets, go to lufthansa.com.