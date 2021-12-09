1808 Aston Ave. in Carlsbad. Photo credit: Courtesy, Cushman & Wakefield

Aston Views, a large 20-year-old commercial building in Carlsbad, has been sold for $20 million, officials said.

The two-story building at 1808 Aston Ave. was approximately 90% leased at sale. The buyer, Miramar Capital, acquired the 82,972-square-foot property from MCR Aston, LLC.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Reeder and Brad Tecca of Capital Markets section in the firm’s San Diego office represented the seller. The firm’s Justin Halenza and Michael Mahoney also provided leasing advisory services.

Reeder, an executive managing director at Cushman, called the office/flex asset a “classic San Diego suburban office building.”

“Aston Views is a premier, versatile workplace that provided a high quality coastal asset with strong tenancy and cash flow, coupled with an opportunity to fill the remaining vacancy,” he said.

Tecca, a managing director at Cushman, said Carlsbad is pulling in life science companies as the sector expands.

“The Carlsbad submarket is an established leader in attracting a variety of well-known companies from key growth industries,” Tecca said.

Built in 2001, Aston Views is located on approximately 8.7 acres off College Boulevard, near Interstate 5, McClellan-Palomar Airport, and surrounding retail and entertainment amenities.