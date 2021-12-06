Oceanside Main Public Library Photo via city Oceanside website.

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library will hold a Gifts Galore! Books and More! Sale on Saturday, December 11 in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms at 330 N. Coast Highway. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Friends Members, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all. Gifts Galore! offerings will include gift items, gently used books, artworks, puzzles, and more, at great prices.

Holiday shoppers will encounter no supply chain shortages at the first face-to-face fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library since March 2020. Friends President Chris Wilson said, “We’re excited and grateful to have the opportunity to catch up with community members we haven’t seen for a long time, and meet new members who are looking for great holiday gifts.”

In addition, shoppers will have the opportunity to meet and greet with renowned author and linguist Richard Lederer from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mr. Lederer will have copies of his books for sale, including A Treasury of Christmas Humor.

The mission of the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library is to support and promote the services and resources of the Oceanside Public Library through community involvement, volunteer activities, and fundraising. For information about the Friends, please visit oplfriends.org or call (760) 435-5560.