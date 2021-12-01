Kwofi Fafa Reed Photo via https://www.lisc.org/our-initiatives/affordable-housing/team/

The San Diego Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors Wednesday appointed Kwofi Fafa Reed as its next CEO, four months after Lori Holt Pfeiler resigned from the position to become CEO of the Building Industry Association of San Diego.

Reed most recently served as manager of programs and operations for the national housing team of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

“We could not be more pleased,” said Andrea Petray, president of the board of directors. “Kwofi brings big ideas and a wealth of experience in designing innovative affordable homeownership strategies, nonprofit organizational development, and in financing of affordable housing, economic development, and community projects.

“His skill set and outside-the-box vision will serve Habitat well as we strive to increase Habitat’s impact in our community,” she added.

Reed is a graduate of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, holds a law degree from Georgetown University and is a member of the California bar.

“Housing is a critical issue in San Diego County, and one that I am passionate about,” he said. “Providing affordable homeownership opportunities is especially challenging. I am looking forward to working alongside the leadership and staff who perform tirelessly on behalf of the families Habitat is privileged to serve.”

Reed will take over on Dec. 6, overseeing all operations of the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, which recently built and sold two homes in Encinitas and is nearing completion of six more homes in National City. According to the organization, there are 42 homes in the development pipeline.

–City News Service