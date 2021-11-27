Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Saturday rose by one-tenth of a cent for the second consecutive day and fifth time in six days to $4.669, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012.

The average price has increased 18 consecutive days, rising 12.4 cents, including one-tenth of a cent Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 15.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.518 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 5.6 cents shy of matching San Diego County’s record high of $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

–City News Service