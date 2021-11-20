Sempra Energy headquarters in downtown San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sempra was the only North American utility company to be named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and its San Diego Gas & Electric operating unit received top national reliability awards.

The San Diego-based company reported the two awards on Thursday and Friday.

It is the fourth consecutive year that the company has been listed on the Dow Jones world index and the 11th year it has been named to the same index for North America.

“As the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America, we are proud to deliver benefits for all our stakeholders through sustainable business practices,” said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra.

“It is an exciting time to be investing in critical energy infrastructure and delivering new and lower-carbon sources of energy to our 36 million consumers,” Martin added.

SDG&E, which serves 3.7 million people in San Diego and south Orange counties, was honored by London-based PA Consulting with ReliabilityOne awards for national reliability, outstanding reliability in the West, and outstanding grid reliability.

It is 16th consecutive year that SDG&E has received the ReliabilityOne award for utilities in the West.

“SDG&E’s awards demonstrate our enterprise-wide focus on building climate-resilient energy systems that can serve our customers for generations to come,” said Kevin Sagara, group president for Sempra and chairman of SDG&E and SoCalGas.

Sempra has more than 19,000 employees delivers energy to more than 36 million consumers in California, Texas, Mexico and the global LNG market.