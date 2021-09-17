Unemployment rate in California. Photo credit: wycokck.org.

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 6.6% from a revised 6.9% in July, well below the year-ago estimate of 10.8%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.5% for California — which decreased from 7.9% in July — and 5.3% for the nation — down from July’s 5.7% — during the same period.

Between July 2021 and August 2021, nonfarm employment increased by 5,300, from 1,402,000 to 1,407,300. Agricultural employment remained unchanged.

Government led all industry sectors in month-over job gains at 3,500. Local government — up 3,700 — registered job increases in local government educational services — up 2,500 — and in local government excluding educational services — up 1,200. Federal government remained unchanged. State government reduced job levels by 200.

Construction boosted payroll levels by 3,400. The majority of job additions were in specialty trade contractors — up 2,500 — with gains concentrated in building finishing contractors — up 1,400. The number of jobs in heavy and civil engineering construction increased by 700 over the month, followed by construction of buildings which added 200.

Additional employment gains were recorded in leisure and hospitality, with a gain of 2,000, and professional and business services gaining 200. Employment remained unchanged in information and mining and logging.

Other services registered the largest job decline over the month with 1,000 jobs lost, followed by financial activities losing 900. Other industries contracted employment over the month: trade, transportation, and utilities lost 700, manufacturing lost 600, and educational and health services lost 600

Between August 2020 and August 2021, nonfarm employment increased by 59,200 — up 4.4%. Agricultural employment grew by 100 — up 1.1%.

Leisure and hospitality led the year over increase, adding 31,000 jobs. Accommodation and food services saw an upswing of 24,300 jobs, where food services and drinking places increased by 18,800 jobs. Arts, entertainment, and recreation — up 6,700 — made up the remaining job expansion in the sector.

Other services increased by 9,700 jobs. Payrolls increased in personal and laundry services — up 7,200 — religious, grantmaking, civic, professional and similar organizations gained 1,600 and repair and maintenance grew by 900.

Other year-over-year gains include construction, with 8,900; professional and businesss services with 6,100; educational and health services with 5,300; information with 1,200; trade, transportation, and utilities with 1,200; and manufacturing with 400. Employment in mining and logging remained unchanged.

Year-over employment losses occurred in government — down 2,800 — and financial activities — down 1,800.

–City News Service