The grand opening of Brain Balance Achievement Centers in Chula Vista on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Courtesy photo

Brain Balance Achievement Centers, a leading drug-free program designed to improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance, opened its second location in the South Bay on Saturday.

Located in the heart of Chula Vista Village, the 1,578-square foot center will cater to students and families in the community who may be struggling with a variety of social, emotional, and academic challenges in school. This location will also have bilingual (Spanish) instructors as well, the company said.

“Ever since we opened in Carmel Mountain Ranch (in 2019), we’ve seen a very strong interest from families in the South Bay,” said Jon Pak, executive director of Brain Balance San Diego. “As more and more students from Chula Vista were enrolling into our program, despite the long drive; we realized there was a need to bring the center closer to them.”

Brain Balance offers a personalized, drug-free program designed to improve attention and focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, executive functioning, and academic performance (i.e. ADHD, Autism, learning disorders like dyslexia and reading and math skills, defiance, sensory processing and environmental sensitivities, etc.).

The program takes a comprehensive, whole child, integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through physical and sensory-motor exercises, academic skills training, healthy nutrition, and confidence building activities to get to the root cause of each person’s behavioral, social, and academic challenges, the company said.

For more information, please call (858) 324-5545 or visit www.BrainBalanceSanDiego.com.