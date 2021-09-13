The north side of the 1200 block of University Avenue, part of Hillcrest Plaza. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

Three Hillcrest retail properties have been sold to a private investor for $15.275 million.

The Hillcrest Plaza Portfolio, made up of 30,951 square feet of shopping and restaurant spaces, includes two sites along University Avenue and one on Cleveland Avenue.

Nick Totah, first vice president of investments, and Ross Sanchez, an investment associate for the Totah Group in Marcus & Millichap’s downtown San Diego office, represented the seller, Tim Foley of Foley Enterprises.

Totah also represented the unidentified buyer.

The properties, fully leased at the time of closing, include tenants Mattress Firm, Gossip Grill and Uptown Tavern.

Hillcrest Plaza is adjacent to the “The Hub,” a 150,000 square-foot, mixed-use shopping center, owned and operated by Regency Centers. Trader Joe’s and Ralph’s grocery stores anchor the center.

