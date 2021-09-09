A sign outside a San Diego Gas & Electric building. Courtesy of the company

San Diego Gas & Electric plans to host several online chats and events throughout September, including a Sept. 24 virtual career fair.

The company seeks to publicize its job openings, while recruiting local candidates via Instagram chats on their channel, @sdge. The virtual job fair will be on Microsoft Teams.

Registration is not required to participate.

SDG&E opted to go online in acknowledgment of the many people still sheltering at home due to the pandemic.

Each Instagram chat will feature a human resources representative specializing in particular areas of recruitment who also will offer interview and resumé tips.

The schedule of upcoming Instagram chats, which each run from noon to 2 p.m.:

Thursday – How to apply for laborer/line assistant positions, with Kelly Wirth.

Sept. 16 – Information about professional careers and company benefits, with Bryanna Walker.

Sept. 23 – Discussion of energy services specialist positions and how to apply, with Chrissy Conde.

Sept. 30 – Opportunities for college students & recent graduates, with Lisa Zelkind.

The chats lead up to SDG&E’s first Virtual Diversity Career Fair, at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24, at this Microsoft Teams link. The fair schedule:

9 a.m. – Introduction

9:20 a.m. – Careers in Construction for Women

9:30 a.m. – Careers in Engineering

9:50 a.m. – Careers in IT

10:10 a.m. – Careers in Finance & Accounting

10:30 a.m. – Careers in Customer Service

The company’s workforce currently consists of more than 50% people of color and 34% women. Prospective candidates can tune in live to listen to recruiters and current employees, ask questions and learn about job opportunities.

SDG&E held its inaugural Instagram recruitment chats last year, which generated more than 750 job applications. The online career fair is a first.