Renault’s Megane E-TECH Electric. Photo via @renaultgroup Twitter

Qualcomm on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle.

San Diego-based Qualcomm, the world’s biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips.

Qualcomm said Monday that Renault’s Mégane E-TECH Electric will use its chips to power the vehicle’s infotainment system using software from Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm’s longtime partner in the Android phone market.

@IAAmobility 2021: In his keynote, @cristianoamon will be speaking about how #5G is transforming the auto industry, the opportunities the digital chassis offers automakers, and so much more. Tune in on Wednesday, September 8 at 1PM CET / 4AM PT. https://t.co/q7oEgPkkhS #IAA21 pic.twitter.com/2CKMYGYIRc — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) September 2, 2021

The Mégane E-TECH Electric, unveiled at this month’s IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, is expected to go on sale next year. Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s CEO, is slated to speak at the automotive trade show on Wednesday.

Reuters contributed to this article.