Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.353 one day after rising three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, six-tenths of a cent more than one month ago and $1.124 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.126 since the start of the year.

“Price increases all this year mean that Labor Day travelers will be paying the highest prices ever for this holiday,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

–City News Service