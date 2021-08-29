A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus in 2018. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.348, the second consecutive slight decrease after recording its largest daily increase since June 29, eight-tenths of a cent.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 1.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.117 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.121 since the start of the year.

The average price could increase in connection with rising crude oil prices prompted by Hurricane Ida. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude closed at $68.74 Friday on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.32. It closed at $65.46 Aug. 18.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

City News Service contributed to this report.