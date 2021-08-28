Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.351, one day after recording its largest daily increase since June 29, eight-tenths of a cent.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 2.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.125 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.124 since the start of the year.

The average price could increase in connection with rising crude oil prices prompted by Hurricane Ida. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude closed at $68.74 Friday on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.32. It closed at $65.46 Aug. 18.

–City News Service