Construction underway at The Hub at Scripps Ranch. Courtesy Sudberry Properties

Sudberry Properties reported it has completed framing and begun interior construction at The Hub at Scripps Ranch, a mixed-use apartment and retail center on 9.5 acres off Interstate 15.

The redevelopment project at 9850 Carroll Canyon Road will feature 260 luxury apartments and 10,700 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

The San Diego-based developer said leasing of retail space is almost complete with Starbucks, Pacific Dental Services and Big Cheech’s Chicken N’ Waffles among the tenants.

Apartment leasing will start in September, with phased occupancy beginning in October. Potential tenants can register for updates at The Hub at Scripps Ranch.

“The Hub at Scripps Ranch will offer contemporary, resort-style living that is unparalleled in Scripps Ranch,” said Colton Sudberry, president of the developer.

The mid-rise buildings will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 614 to 1,391 square feet with private patios or balconies, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers.

The smoke-free apartment community will be pet-friendly, with a landscaped pool and outdoor lounge area, a fitness center, and media screening room, among other amenities

