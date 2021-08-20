Unemployment rate in California. Photo credit: wycokck.org.

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 6.9% in July, up from a revised 7% in June but still well below the year-ago estimate of 12.3% — according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.9% for California — which decreased from 8% in June — and 5.7% for the nation — down from June’s 6.1% — during the same period.

Between June 2021 and July 2021, nonfarm employment decreased by 7,800 despite the drop in unemployment percentage, from 1,407,300 to 1,399,500. Agricultural employment decreased by 100, from 9,500 to 9,400. The subsequent drops in unemployment and the number of jobs could reflect that fewer people are actively searching for employment, which would remove them from unemployment figures.

Government led all industry sectors in month-over losses with 14,800 fewer jobs. Local government — down 11,000 — accounted for 74% of the decline, specifically in local government educational services — down 10,400 — and in local government excluding educational services — down 600. State government reduced job levels by 4,000. Federal government gained 200 jobs.

Three other industries contracted employment over the month: educational and health services, with a loss of 2,700 jobs; manufacturing, down 1,200; and professional and business services, down 100.

Leisure and hospitality led all industries in month-over job gains with 6,100. Accommodation and food services registered 5,200 new jobs in food services and drinking places — up 3,700 — and accommodation — up 1,500. Arts, entertainment, and recreation increased by 900.

Additional employment gains were recorded in construction, with 2,800, other services increasing by 900, trade, transportation, and utilities gaining 700, financial activities gaining 300, and information gaining 200. Employment in mining and logging remained unchanged.

Between July 2020 and July 2021, nonfarm employment increased by 60,800 — a gain of 4.5%. Agricultural employment fell by 100 — down 1.1%.

Leisure and hospitality led the year-over increase, adding 27,800 jobs. Accommodation and food services saw an upswing of 23,400 jobs, where notably food services and drinking places increased by 17,300 jobs. Arts, entertainment, and recreation made up the remaining job expansion, with 4,400.

Educational and health services increased by 7,600 jobs over the year. Health care and social assistance comprised most of the payroll gains with 7,500, where ambulatory health care services increased job levels by 4,100. Educational services gained 100 to complete the employment increase.

Professional and business services increased by 7,600 jobs. Professional, scientific, and technical services gained 6,000, administrative and support and waste management and remediation services gained 800 and management of companies and enterprises also added 800 jobs over the year.

Additional year-over employment gains occurred in the following sectors: other services with 6,800; construction with 6,000; trade, transportation, and utilities with 4,900; information with 1,200; and manufacturing with 900.

Year-over employment losses occurred in financial activities, with a loss of 1,100 jobs and government, down 900. Employment in mining and logging remained unchanged.

–City News Service