Chef Bernard at the Marine Room. Courtesy of the restaurant

Local celebrity chef Bernard Guillas has left his post at the Marine Room at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club to spend more time with his family.

He and wife, Kristi, recently welcomed the arrival of a baby boy, Jean-Bernard, so Gullias decided to step down after 27 years as executive chef to spend more time at home.

Guillas wrote two cookbooks, both best-sellers, during his tenure at the Marine Room, which helped to further garnish his resume as a radio and TV personality. He made the announcement at the end of July.

* * *

Meanwhile, on the topic off eateries…Crack Taco Shop, a locally owned- fast-casual restaurant offering authentic Mexican tacos, is adding a new outlet at Seaport Village, now that a new lease has been signed by the Port of San Diego.

The deal brings the total number of new tenants there to 18 in recent months, representing $7.8 million in leasing that will help transform the bay front center into a more attractive must-visit site.

Owners of the new restaurant said they hope to begin construction in 2022, with an opening anticipated later in the summer.

* * *

A new ebike retailer, which claims it is the largest brand in North America, says it is opening a second U.S. showroom in Imperial Beach. The store will hold a number of special events on Aug. 21-22 to mark the occasion.

According to a news release, Rad Power Bikes, based in Seattle, was named by Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential companies.

The magazine acknowledged the role the company has played in the U.S. ebike market over the past few years.

Market analysts are predicting more than 130 million ebikes will be sold worldwide between 2020 and 2023.

* * *

Sara Noonan has joined Noonan Lance Boyer & Banach LLP as the firm’s newest associate attorney.

She will handle general civil litigation, complex business disputes, professional liability litigation, and employment cases, according to a spokeswoman for the firm.

Noonan previously worked as an attorney for a community association firm in Florida.

* * *

Alex Coates has been promoted to CFO at Carlsbad logistics startup Airspace. Coates previously served as vice president of global strategy

According to a media release, he was instrumental in helping fast-growing Airspace raise a recent $38 million Series C funding round. The company is involved in the fast-growing time-critical shipping sector.

* * *

Meissner Jacquét, which claims the title of the largest third-party property management company in San Diego, announced that it has a new name — Meissner Commercial Real Estate Services.

CEO and founder Tim Meissner said the new nameplate “reflects the company’s growth and progression from a single-service entity into a full-service enterprise.”

* * *

One-year-old San Diego IT services startup Juno has secured $3.5 million in seed funding to expand its all-in-one platform for digital engagement.

The investors participating in the very early round were Jerry Murdock, co-founder of Insight Partners, and Walter Scott of TeamViewer, according to the company.

* * *

San Diego, along with Los Angeles and Baltimore, have the dubious distinction of having the fewest building lots nationwide, according to the just-released quarterly Zonda New Home Lot Supply Index.

The Orange County-based Zonda is a data supplier to the new home construction industry.

“The universal strength in housing has led to a universal lot shortage across the country,” said Ali Wolf, the company’s chief economist.

San Diego had 31% fewer available building lots this year than at the same time last year last, according to the index.

* * *

Finally, some good news for local apartment owners and operators.

Data analysis firm RentCafe has released a study of 2.5 million rental applications nationwide in 2021, which found that applications in San Diego are up 33% compared to the same period last year.

“There’s one thing we can say from the start: this rental season is like no other,” said a spokesperson for RentCafe “We are witnessing the great return — renting activity is back to pre-pandemic levels and interest in big-city apartments is surging.”

In San Diego, the RentCafe study found that the most active generation, so-called Zoomers, those born in the late 1990s and early 2000s, accounted for the largest increase in applications for apartments — a staggering 85% jump compared to last year.

And high-income renters earning more than $100,000 a year were the most eager to switch apartments in 2021, leading to a 56% hike in the number of rental applications among members of that generation.