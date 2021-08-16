2171 India Street, future home of Mainstay Medical. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

Mainstay Medical, an Ireland-based medical device company, will become the first biotech firm to relocate to the downtown San Diego area, according to the commercial real estate firm CBRE.

Evan Knudson and Michael Peterson of CBRE represented the landlord, H.G. Fenton Company, in the transaction.

Mainstay Medical, based in Dublin, will use 23,136 square feet of space in Little Italy as their U.S. headquarters. The building, at 2171 India St., is part of a project featuring a mix of office, retail and dining.

The medical firm, according to CBRE, plans to perform both office functions and light manufacturing out of the location.

“This is a landmark deal for downtown San Diego that builds on the momentum of recent large-scale investments in the life science space by IQHQ and Phase 3,” Knudson said. “Mainstay Medical’s new U.S. headquarters in Little Italy was chosen for its European and urban feel, walkable amenities and close proximity to the airport and mass transit.”

Peterson noted the strength of the biotech and life science industries in other parts of the county, and the promise of that sector in more urban areas of the city.

“Mainstay Medical will be the first of many biotech firms to enjoy all of the amenities that downtown and Little Italy have to offer,” he said.

He also credited H.G. Fenton with cultivating “the growth of Little Italy.”

“From the development of Piazza della Famiglia to this first-to-market biotech use, H.G. Fenton continues to add value to the vibrant Little Italy neighborhood,” Peterson said.