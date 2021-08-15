Ryan Mancuso

KSWB-TV Fox 5 San Diego has promoted Ryan Mancuso from senior account executive to local sales manager, succeeding the retired Marco Coleman, who had the role for the past 13 years.

Mancuso, with 24 years of sales experience, joined KSWB 13 years ago after working in advertising sales at XETV Channel 6 for three years and Cox Media for nearly eight years. At Fox 5, the station said Mancuso will oversee various aspects of local sales, including new local direct business development, digital, sports, community events and training.

“It’s very fulfilling to serve a diverse variety of clients and helping their businesses grow and succeed, it’s my passion,” Mancuso told Times of San Diego. “The energy and culture at Fox 5 is very special and unique. “

“I’m thrilled to step into the role of LSM,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with the entire sales team and the rest of senior management on chartering a new direction for the station and our clients.”

Mancuso, 42, grew up in Encinitas, where he lives today with his wife and two children. “I’ve been an Encinitas resident since age 10. I just love the community,” he said.

Upon enrolling at the University of California Davis, Mancuso planned a career in sports broadcasting. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in economics.

“A sales internship at KCRA in Sacramento helped to direct my career path,” Mancuso said. “Once I was introduced to the business side of broadcasting, I found my passion.”

“Given Ryan’s experience at the station as a senior account executive, a leader in business development and as a sports marketing specialist, he is the right person to lead our local sales team forward. His positive attitude, desire to win and boundless energy will serve our station and clients well,” said Scott Heath, Fox 5 VP and GM.

Rachel Miller Named Director of Marketing Communications at Permission.io

San Diego-based Permission.io, a start-up specializing in permission-based advertising for ecommerce, has hired Rachel Miller as director of marketing communications.

Miller was previously at TikTok in Los Angeles the past year as a privacy law specialist. At TikTok, she assisted in the development of internal operations that identified, analyzed, and implemented areas of improvement for the platform. She also handled internal and external privacy escalations alongside global stakeholders.

Rachel Miller

The company said Miller’s technology law background in privacy and compliance will be instrumental to Permission.io’s development of user interfaces that promote clear and transparent communications with users about how their data is used and how they can benefit from monetization.

“The privacy and cryptocurrency landscapes are similar in that they are both ever-changing and legislation is still playing catch-up,” said Miller. “Specifically, when it comes to privacy, I believe the United States is moving in a consent-based direction. Permission.io fully grasps and embodies this. I am looking forward to joining a team that is at the forefront of the current technological revolution, and helping the Permission.io community fully realize the value of their data.”

Miller has two degrees in law, including a bachelor’s degree in law Durham University in the U.K. and a masters degree with specialization in digital technology law from the University of California Los Angeles School of Law.

“With ongoing changes in privacy regulations worldwide, we understand the importance of complete transparency within our ecosystem to both our partners and consumers,” said Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io. “Privacy is increasingly becoming a top priority and Permission.io is taking it one step further by empowering individuals to own and monetize their data. We’re excited to welcome Rachel and her experience in the industry to further community ties.”

Launched in 2017, Permission.io has created the Ask Coin, a cryptocurrency that’s part of a global digital advertising ecosystem built on opt-in data sharing. Users who agree to share their information on digital channels are rewarded with Ask Coins, which are issued by advertisers. Ask Coin empowers consumers to own and monetize their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers.

Xavier ‘The X-Man’ with his restored 1961 Chevrolet Impala.

Magic 92.5’s Xavier ‘The X-Man’ Hosting ‘Cruise for the Cause’

Xavier “The X-Man,” midday host on radio station XHRM-FM Magic 92.5, is hosting his 19th annual “X-Man’s Cruise for the Cause” car show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, at Otay Ranch Town Center, north parking lot, 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista.

Admission is free to the public event. Owners of wheels of all kinds, including low-riders, classics, motorcycles, hot rod, dubs, trucks, VWs and exotics, are invited to participate. Requested donation is $40 per entry, which includes a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last. Pedal bikes and toy car also can participate at $20 per entry. A spokesperson said hundreds of custom vehicles are expected.

Proceeds will benefit the Emilio Nares Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support and transportation to medical treatments to families with children fighting cancer. The event also will include an American Red Cross blood drive and live music from groups Paul DeAnda and Krystal Poppin,’ Wildside Band, R-Tyme, School of Rock House Band and DJ Monterrosa. For more information, visit www.magic925.com.

U-T’s Dana Littlefield Offers Writing Tips at San Diego Press Club

Dana Littlefield, public safety editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune, will share her favorite writing tips at the San Diego Press Club’s next “Write Better Right Now,” a one-hour, writing webinar from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The Press Club event, held over the Zoom video-conferencing platform, is open to the public. Admission is free for Press Club members and $10 per person for nonmembers and guests. To register, visit www.sdpressclub.org.

Littlefield will discuss how to find your voice as a writer, how to make your writing sound like you, how to get unstuck with a story, how to write to serve the story while informing the reader and how to use emotion without being too heavy or melodramatic.

Dana Littlefield

A San Diego native, Littlefield earned her bachelor’s degree in American literature from the University of California Los Angeles and a master’s degree in mass communications from the University of Florida. She has taught journalism classes at Southwestern College and currently holds a lecturer position at San Diego State University. She is a longtime member of the National Association of Black Journalists and is a former president of the local chapter.

She joined the U-T in 2000, covering coastal cities in San Diego County before moving to the courts and legal beat. She has written about high-profile civil and criminal cases and appeared on local and national television to discuss the cases. She currently leads a team of reporters who cover breaking news, including stories about crime, fire and other emergency situations.

The Aug. 24 webinar will be recorded and a web link will appear on the Press Club website for viewing at a later date. The “Write Better Right Now” webinar is part of an ongoing Press Club “Nuts and Bolts” series featuring veteran journalists sharing their favorite writing tips they’ve learned during their careers.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.