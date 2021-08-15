A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained unchanged Sunday at $4.356, its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2012.

The average price had increased by three-tenths of a cent on each of the three previous days.

It is a half-cent higher than one week ago, 5.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.14 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.129 since the start of the year. That increase is due to a sharp increase in the oil price, and higher demand stemming from more people driving as coronavirus-related restrictions were eased, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.