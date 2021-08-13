The interior of the tent for homeless at Father Joe’s Villages. Courtesy of Father Joe’s

God’s Extended Hand, a faith-based ministry in East Village, closed its doors Friday, but it and Father Joe’s Villages have partnered to redevelop the site at 16th Street and Island Avenue to include affordable and supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.

“Creative solutions and collaboration are necessary to address the homelessness and affordable housing crisis the San Diego region is currently facing,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages.

“Partnerships, like this one with God’s Extended Hand, are the key to creating a future where all neighbors in need have the opportunity to thrive in homes of their own,” Vargas continued. “Together, we can create lasting change and end homelessness in San Diego.”

The redevelopment plan includes updated space to allow God’s Extended Hand to continue its 96-year-old ministry. The ministry’s mission is to provide for the spiritual and physical needs of those on the city’s streets. For decades, Father Joe’s Villages has served as a leader in creating housing communities for people overcoming homelessness in the region.

“We are grateful to partner with Father Joe’s Villages, who will provide the homes needed by those on the streets,” said Father Simeon B. Corona, president of God’s Extended Hand. “We hope to gather the Christian churches to continue the praying and feeding the heart of that Village.”

More details will come forward as plans continue to develop.

–City News Service