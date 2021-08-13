Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Friday for the second consecutive day — hitting $4.353, its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2012.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 6 cents more than one month ago and $1.153 greater than a year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.126 since the start of the year.

“Across the board, wholesale gasoline and oil prices have remained relatively flat during the past two weeks because of growing concerns over increased COVID cases and higher oil production in the coming weeks,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, demand remains strong throughout the region, so prices haven’t declined.”

–City News Service