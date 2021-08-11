The Super Dentists celebrates its newest location in Escondido. Courtesy photo

San Diego-based The Super Dentists recently celebrated its sixth location in Escondido.

The office, which is located at 390 West Valley Parkway, features the first-ever Super Slide for kids (and adults) so they can slide from the main pediatric level to the lower VIP level where there is a separate lounge and treatment area for teens and parents. Teens and parents receive their own amenities like massage chairs, complimentary childcare, aromatherapy and customized lattes.

The Super Dentists has been in operation in the region since 1996. Led by husband and wife team, Dr. Kami Hoss and Dr. Nazli Keri, the company has been a top-awarded dentistry, orthodontics and Parent Dentistry practice.

“Escondido is an amazing community and we’re excited to introduce Escondido families to an out-of-this-world dental experience,” said Hoss. “We look forward to being a good neighbor and will continue to seek out more opportunities to connect with the Escondido community.”

For more information, go to thesuperdentists.com.