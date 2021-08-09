A model kitchen in the Avella townhome community. Courtesy of Sudberry Properties

The Avella townhome community in Sudberry Properties’ Civita urban village has reached a milestone with all but one of the tri-level townhomes unsold.

The luxury townhomes by Toll Brothers offer rooftop terraces, private elevators, and open architectural plans overlooking Civita Park in Mission Valley.

The remaining 2,342-square-foot corner home has three bedrooms, an office, 3.5 baths, a great room leading to a large balcony, and a primary suite with extensive built-in cabinetry.

The first floor features a two-space garage and a secondary bedroom with full adjacent bath and patio. The private elevator extends to all floors. The home is priced in the mid $1 millions.

Avella, which opened in late 2019, has sold 97 of the 98 townhomes originally available.

In 2019 Civita was named the best urban master-planned community in San Diego County by the Building Industry Association.