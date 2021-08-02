A Church’s Chicken restaurant. Courtesy of the company

The San Diego-based restaurant investment firm that owns Quiznos and Taco Del Mar announced Monday it is buying Church’s Chicken.

High Bluff Capital Partners, supported by investment funds managed by FS Investments, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Atlanta-based quick-service chain with 1,500 restaurants in 26 countries.

“At a time when the entire restaurant industry has faced unprecedented challenges, Church’s has stood out as a notable bright spot, having emerged from the pandemic with considerable tailwinds that strongly position the brand for tremendous growth geographically as well as in the overall chicken category,” said High Bluff founder Anand Gowda.

Church’s, founded in 1952 in San Antonio, has sales of nearly $1.2 billion and plans to open 100 new restaurants over the coming year.

“The past few years have been all about growth for the brand and its franchisees,” said Joe Christina, chief executive officer for Church’s. “Our focus will be to deliver against our strategic plan with new locations in the U.S. and internationally and continued profitable sales growth.”

High Bluff will manage the chain through is REGO Restaurant Group. The acquisition price was not disclosed.