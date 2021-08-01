A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus in 2018. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $4.341, one day after increasing seven-tenths of a cent.

The average price has risen 10 of the past 11 days, increasing 3.2 cents to its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2012, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 2.4 cents higher than one week ago, 7.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.147 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.114 since the start of the year, because of a sharp increase in the oil price and higher demand stemming from more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.