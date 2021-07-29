The San Diego County International Airport. Photo courtesy KPBS News.

Air Canada will resume service between Vancouver, British Columbia via Vancouver International Airport and San Diego International Airport, it was announced Thursday.

The year-round nonstop flights operate once daily beginning Aug. 1. The resumption comes after Air Canada suspended service in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We extend a very warm welcome back to Air Canada,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “The nonstop route between San Diego and Vancouver serves as an important link between Southern California and Canada as passengers can connect to many destinations throughout the Great White North from Vancouver. We appreciate the resumption of service.”

Air Canada began operations at SAN in December 2005, providing up to three flights daily to Vancouver before the suspension. With news that the Canadian government is opening the border on Aug. 9 to fully vaccinated travelers, Air Canada is the first airline to resume flights between Canada and SAN.

Subject to limited exceptions, all travelers must use ArriveCAN — either through the app or web portal — to submit their travel information. If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travelers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

All travelers coming into Canada, regardless of vaccine status, will need a negative PCR or molecular test within 72 hours of requesting entry. For more information on Canadian travel requirements, go to travel.gc.ca/travel- covid.

SAN has an on-site COVID-19 testing option through Carbon Health for travelers wanting to get tested before a trip. Appointments are required and there is a fee for tests.

–City News Service