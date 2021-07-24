Sunset Studios in Bay Park. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A private trust sold a 20-unit apartment complex in Bay Park for $5.84 million, officials said.

Sunset Studios, located at 2821 Morena Blvd., includes oversized studio units, along with 20 off-street parking spaces, on-site laundry and expansive views of Mission Bay.

The property also is located in a “Complete Communities” zone, a city of San Diego initiative with a planning focus on housing, mobility, parks and infrastructure.

The building, constructed in 1977, had not been on the market in 39 years.

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, represented the seller.

Raymond Choi, senior vice president for investments in Marcus & Millichap’s downtown office, had the exclusive listing.

The firm did not release information on the buyer.