A private trust sold a 20-unit apartment complex in Bay Park for $5.84 million, officials said.
Sunset Studios, located at 2821 Morena Blvd., includes oversized studio units, along with 20 off-street parking spaces, on-site laundry and expansive views of Mission Bay.
The property also is located in a “Complete Communities” zone, a city of San Diego initiative with a planning focus on housing, mobility, parks and infrastructure.
The building, constructed in 1977, had not been on the market in 39 years.
Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, represented the seller.
Raymond Choi, senior vice president for investments in Marcus & Millichap’s downtown office, had the exclusive listing.
The firm did not release information on the buyer.