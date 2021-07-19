The Harbor Club towers loom over the San Diego Convention Center. Photo by Chris Stone

On July 22, construction specialist Cornerstone Managing Partners will install a new building maintenance unit, or swing stage, atop the iconic Harbor Club’s two 424-foot high twin towers on San Diego’s central waterfront.

Construction workers will lean on the capabilities of a massive 400-foot-tall crane to do the install.

The work will take three days to complete, according to a company spokesperson.

The installation follows the 2019 decommissioning of helipads on each of the two 41-story high-rises.

Now this next phase of the project consists of installing 75,000-pound BMU’s on each of the high-rise luxury towers, which are used to maintain the exterior of the building and facilitate access in case of emergency.

The spokesman says the company won’t have to ask tenants to leave the building. He also said this was the first project of this type in San Diego to be approved. Cornerstone is the first to use this method of installation.

Cornerstone is local, with an office in Los Angeles.

* * *

Miami-based physical training startup BlazePod is opening an office here in exercise-crazy San Diego.

The 4-year-old startup has developed a training program that combines physical and cognitive training to boost the performance of those in search of ever higher levels of fitness.

According to a news release, the company has raised close to $10 million in two rounds, some of which will be spent on a nationwide rollout.

* * *

Looking to donate a computer you don’t use much anymore?

Cable communications provider Cox Communications and nonprofit Computers 2 Kids will collect unwanted computers and other electronics items at Cox’s main campus parking lot on Federal Boulevard on July 31.

Interested readers can drop off items, many of which will be used to support low-income students who need devices for their schoolwork.

Many of the donated devices will pulled from the pile and refurbished. For details about the drive-through event, visit c2sdk.org/coxconserves.

* * *

One head is better than two when it comes to the pursuit of a better Balboa Park. Two long-time agencies, Friends of Balboa Park and the Balboa Park Conservancy have merged, creating a new nonprofit organization, Forever Balboa Park.

The combined entity officially launched July 1. According to a news release, the new group will be in a better positioned to work with the city and other agencies to support the many features of Balboa Park, and make sure that the park remains a recreation center for the region.

The release said a search for a new executive leader is now underway to lead the group.

* * *

San Diego startup Cribsee recently launched a web-accessed AI technology to help those involved in home sales to find available photos of homes on the market.

The Cribsee technology analyzes each photo its finds in detail, extracting overlooked elements “to enhance search capabilities not seen elsewhere,” according to a news release.

Cribsee is now available for properties in California, Arizona and Washington — with plans to be in 30 states by end of the summer. The new service is the brainchild of former aerospace engineer turned investor and entrepreneur Richard Montaño.

* * *

San Diego-based Lysulin, which makes a consumer product to help those suffering with diabetics, says the U.S. Patent Office has signed off on another patent for its flagship product, Lysulin.

The product is a nutritional supplement available at Walmart and Amazon. Company CEO, John F. Burd, is the founder and original CEO of DexCom, which makes glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management.

The company now has six patents, with the most recent covering its method of improving beta cell function with a supplement.

* * *

Passing note: Lions Club International President Douglas Alexander recently met with members of the downtown San Diego club.

A spokesman said the club said Alexander’s visit was part of the planning for the International Governors in February which also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the local Club’s formation.

The service group, which has its roots in the local business community, has with 1.4 million members in more than 47,000 clubs worldwide.

* * *

North County news. Well, life is slowly returning to normal.

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce says it will hold a special edition of its Carlsbad Village Street Faireon July 25. The fair will run with reduced hours — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — in deference to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top chamber executive Bret Schanzenbach said in a prepared statement the event will “feature unique vendors with a little of everything: arts and crafts, antiques, unique clothing, items from around the world, a food court, and more.” This despite its smaller size, he added.

Those unvaccinated are urged not to attend, given the potential of exposure to COVID-19,

Tom York is a Carlsbad-based independent journalist who specializes in writing about business and the economy. If you have news tips you’d like to share, send them to tom.york@gmail.com.