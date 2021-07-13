A selection of Suja Life juices. Courtesy of the company

San Diego-Based Suja Life, a maker of cold-pressured, organic beverages, announced Tuesday its sale to private-equity food-chain investor Paine Schwartz Partners.

The sale price was not disclosed, but Suja has annual revenue of close to $200 million.

The company, which at one point received a major investment from Coca-Cola, is considered a leader in the organic beverage category.

“I’m excited to see Suja achieve so much success after the almost 10-year journey of this amazing brand and I could not be more excited for the next chapter,” said James Brennan, the company’s co-founder.

Nicole Agnew, managing director in Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which acquired controlling interest, said Suja had become a “household brand” prior to its sale.

Suja was the first juice company to offer organic, cold-pressed juice for under $4. Each of Suja’s products are Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project verified and cold pressured using high pressure to kill any harmful bacteria and preserve nutrition and taste.

The company bottles its juices at a plant in Oceanside.