A rendering of Parco in National City. Courtesy Malick Infill Development

One of the San Diego region’s first new “coliving” housing developments is scheduled to open this summer in downtown National City, which is undergoing a wave of revitalization.

Parco at East 8th Street and B Avenue will be managed by the New York-based coliving firm Common and offer a mix of furnished and unfurnished studios; 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes; and 3 and 4 bedroom rowhomes.

“Together with a mix of uses including retail and small office, Parco perfectly fits a broad demographic of potential renters and creates a neighborhood atmosphere within the building,” the coliving company said.

By living with roommates, residents will get access to more affordable apartments along with associated services. Common’s business model offers coliving and furnished studios that include utilities, basic household supplies, high-speed wi-fi, and weekly cleanings.

Developed by Malick Infill Development and Protea Properties, the building features mountain and bay views, community gathering spaces and ground-level retail space. Rents will start just under $1,000 per month.

Parco is Common’s entrance into the San Diego market. The company currently manages over 1,800 units in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle with another 6,300 units signed and under development in the West.

“We’re thrilled to bring Common’s robust community-first operations to the San Diego area with Parco this summer,” said Amalia Paliobeis, Common’s senior managing director of real estate. “The Common team believes intelligent design and purposeful technology can create a better housing experience in growing cities across the world.”