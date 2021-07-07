A Pacific Surfliner powered by a new Siemens Charger locomotive. Courtesy Amtrak

Siemens Mobility said on Wednesday it has landed a $3.4 billion order from Amtrak for 73 trains that will be powered by hybrid engines and built in Sacramento.

The order for the trains, which will primarily be used on the East Coast, has an option to be expanded by up to 140 more units, Siemens Mobility said in a statement.

“The new trains will fundamentally change travel by rail. We will replace our 40- to 50-year-old fleet with modern U.S.-made trains and systems,” said CEO Bill Flynn of Amtrak.

Similar new equipment is already running on Amtrak routes in California.

Siemens Mobility said the order, its largest ever in the United States, would include maintenance and service.

“We believe that battery hybrid drives and dual-power trains will play an important role in reducing emissions and protecting the environment in the United States,” said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

The company’s manufacturing facility in Sacramento has been in operation for 30 years and employs over 2,100 people. San Diego’s latest trolleys are built by Siemens in Sacramento.

Reuters contributed to this article.