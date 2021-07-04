Holiday traffic in Southern California. Photo courtesy California Highway Patrol

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 11th time in the last 13 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.281, its highest amount since May 1, 2014 — and its highest amount on Independence Day since 2008, when it was $4.576.

The average price has increased 5.4 cents over the past 13 days, including a half-cent Saturday, to according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents higher than one week ago, 7.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.17 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.10 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The large price increase from one year ago is mainly the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.