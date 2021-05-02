Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. Photo courtesy of the Scripps Health

Scripps Health suffered a technology breach Saturday, the company acknowledged in social media posts.

Officials called the issue an “information technology security incident” that was detected late Saturday. It also forced them to temporarily lock out users.

“As a result of this, we suspended user access to our information technology applications related to operations at our health care facilities, including MyScripps and scripps.org.” they said in a Facebook post early Sunday afternoon.

The company offered a similar update via Twitter. Scripps.org also remained down as of 5:30 p.m.

Scripps Health experienced an information technology security incident detected late on May 1, 2021. As a result of this, we suspended user access to our information technology applications related to operations at our health care facilities, including — Scripps Health (@ScrippsHealth) May 2, 2021

On-site patient care continues, they added, utilizing “established back-up processes, including offline documentation methods.”

­Outpatient urgent care, Scripps HealthExpress sites and emergency departments remain open, they assured clients. Some appointments set for Sunday and Monday though, will have to be rescheduled.

Law enforcement and the “appropriate governmental organizations” also have been notified, according to Scripps.

The officials added that tech teams and vendor partners “are working around the clock” to resolve the problem.

“We want to reassure our patients that our physicians and employees are well-trained and thoroughly prepared to respond to this sort of situation so that we can continue to care for the community’s health care needs,” Scripps concluded.

Users replied to the Facebook post with a number of questions related to upcoming procedures and appointments. Scripps Health encouraged them to send private messages or use the phone to contact their hospitals for up-to-date info.

NBC7 San Diego reported that the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services said ambulances had been re-directed from Scripps’ facilities to other hospitals but only as “a precautionary measure.”