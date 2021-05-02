Eddie McCoven

Prior to his career in broadcast news, Eddie McCoven spent 10 years working in retail at several Kmart and Sears stores. At a number of Kmarts, including outlets in El Centro, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Ramona and Indio, McCoven was that store’s designated public address announcer.

“Attention Kmart shoppers,” McCoven would say. “Just in time for spring, a new shipment of beautiful flower plants and gorgeous patio furniture has just arrived in the Garden Department. Stop by and check it out. Thank you for shopping your friendly Mission Valley Kmart.”

The native of El Centro began working at his local Kmart after graduating from Imperial Valley High School (class of 2001). “I announced a few times about a few blue-light specials but Kmart had phased-out that program,” said McCoven.

“Over the years, several of my store general managers said to me that I should think about working at a radio station because of my clear voice, but I dismissed it at the time. I probably should have listened to them.”

Today, McCoven is a news anchor and reporter for San Diego news-talk radio station KOGO 600-AM. He succeeds Joshua Lipton, who was recently featured in a MarketInk column after Lipton decided to switch from the craziness of the news business for a new career as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier.

“Broadcast news is a second career for me, but I believe I was destined for it,” McCoven told Times of San Diego. “I enjoy informing people with the information they need and giving a voice to people who otherwise might not be heard.”

Prior to joining KOGO, the 38-year-old McCoven worked for three years (2017-2020) at One America News Network as a writer, producer and reporter. He also worked in San Diego at KUSI-TV as a news writer and at the San Diego Community College District as a public information assistant.

Headquartered on Morena Boulevard in San Diego, OANN is a national news network known for its conservative, right-leaning views.

“I left One America because I didn’t agree with the philosophy of covering only one side of the news,” said McCoven. “Whether it’s MSNBC, CNN, Fox or Newsmax, it’s not right to tell only part of the story.”

McCoven earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 in public relations and advertising from Pacific Lutheran University, based in Tacoma, Wash. In college, he worked at KPLU (now KNKX), an NPR affiliate.

In addition to writing and producing stories for KOGO’s four-hour morning news show, McCoven also prepares news content for iHeart Media’s radio stations throughout California and for listening on mobile devices over the iHeart app.

The San Diego Loyal plays at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Fox 5 to Air SD Loyal Soccer Games

KSWB-TV Fox 5 San Diego has scheduled 13 live telecasts of regular-season San Diego Loyal soccer games during the 2021 season, the Loyal’s second in the United Soccer League.

The first game on Fox 5 will air starting at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 6 against Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Tex.

The TV schedule features six home matches at the University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium, including the May 29 home opener against the Las Vegas Lights, as well as seven road matches against teams in Tacoma, Louisville, Phoenix, Orange County and Las Vegas.

Of the 13 telecasts, 10 games (May 13, 29, June 5, 29, 12, 25, 29, July 14, 24 and 29) will air on Fox 5 and three games (May 13, 22 and June 19) will air on Antenna TV (Cox Channel 813, Spectrum Channel 1250). Announcers will include KOGO 600-AM anchor and reporter Jack Cronin for play-by-play and Olympic team member Shannon McMillan as the primary analyst.

The SD Loyal’s 32-game season, which began April 30, is scheduled to conclude Oct. 24 at USD. A KSWB spokesperson said additional Fox 5 telecasts for matches in August through October will be announced at a future date. After airing five matches in 2020, Fox 5 said it is the sole English-language media partner for regular season Loyal games this year.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the SD Loyal and bring the excitement of professional soccer to viewers and users across San Diego,” said Scott Heath, president and GM, KSWB.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Fox 5 and look forward to working together to deliver a first class broadcast of our matches to viewers,” said Pete Thuresson, chief commercial officer, SD Loyal. “We look for partners who celebrate and unite all of San Diego and we have been blown away by the passion that Fox 5 has for leaning into the local community.”

Nick Cannon Returns To LA Morning Radio

Comedian, actor, producer and rapper Nick Cannon has returned to host a morning radio show on hip-hop station KPWR-FM 105.9, known as Power 106.

Cannon left Power 106 in June 2020 after alleged anti-Semitic remarks made on his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.” He later apologized and met with Jewish religious and community leaders.

The multi-faceted entertainer has appeared on numerous television shows, including “The Masked Singer,” “All That,” “Wild ‘N Out,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Lip Sync Battle Shories,” as well as films “Drumline,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Roll Bounce.”

Power 106 owner Meruelo Media also announced it will syndicate Cannon’s show targeting hip-hop/R&B and rhythmic-contemporary hit radio stations. “Nick Cannon Radio” will allow programmers in insert their own music within the show with customized content from Cannon. The show is designed to air in morning, midday or afternoon drive.

Cannon said in a statement, “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do, and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side.”

Reporters Discuss How the News Media Covers Race

Several local San Diego media groups will host an online panel discussion on how the news media covers race and race relations starting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 10. The free event is open to the public. Real-time viewing is available on the San Diego Public Library website, www.sandiego.gov/public-library.

The groups include the Society for Professional Journalists San Diego Chapter, San Diego Association of Black Journalists, Online Media Association, Asian-American Association of Journalists San Diego and National Association of Hispanic Journalists San Diego-Tijuana chapter.

The panel is advertised as an open and honest discussion about how journalists approach stories about police shootings of unarmed Black people and hate crimes against Asian-Americans, as well as how newsroom diversity impacts coverage of race and what role the media should play in creating more equitable, inclusive communities.

Panelists will include: Lyndsay Winkley, reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune; Maya Srikrishnan, reporter, The Voice of San Diego; Melissa Adan, reporter, NBC 7 San Diego; Cristina Kim, reporter, KPBS; Otis Taylor Jr., senior editor, KQED news radio. Moderator will be Charles T. Clark, columnist, The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.