Engineers at Apple. Courtesy of the company

Apple announced Monday a major nationwide expansion that will include 5,000 new jobs in San Diego over the next five years.

“Apple continues to expand its teams across California and now expects to grow its San Diego team to more than 5,000 employees by 2026,” the Silicon Valley-based company said in a statement.

These new positions will be in a number of specialty engineering fields, including both software and hardware.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence.”

Overall the company will add 20,000 jobs, with most planned in Southern California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Mayor Todd Gloria praised Apple’s commitment to expanding in San Diego, noting that the city “is home to a wealth of creative thinkers, dreamers and doers” in the innovation economy.

“Apple is a bedrock of our community and we couldn’t be happier they have chosen to significantly expand and accelerate their growth here,” Gloria said.