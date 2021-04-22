Photo via @LRN Twitter

COVID-19 proved to be the ultimate “stress test” for ethics and compliance programs, but employees said their companies largely rose to the challenge, according to a report published Thursday by LRN.

“The 2021 Ethics & Compliance Program Effectiveness Report: Meeting the COVID-19 Challenge,” examined how the pandemic affected ethics and compliance programs around the world, and whether employees felt supported by their employers. LRN, a pioneer in the ethics and compliance space, works with more than 700 companies globally and publishes the report annually.

Surveying nearly 650 ethics, compliance, and legal executives, as well as experts at companies and organizations with at least 1,000 employees, researchers found:

87% of ethics, compliance, and legal experts reported that leadership rose to the challenges of dealing with the consequences of the crisis

85% reported that their boards of directors effectively supported ethics and compliance during COVID-19

82% indicated that their organizations emphasized company values — not just rules and procedures — to motivate employees to do the right thing in difficult circumstances

68% said leadership took steps to help employees cope with the negative effects of the pandemic in their lives

79% said their company’s ethical culture is stronger as a result of their COVID-19 experience

Despite these positive efforts, researchers found reported failures within ethics and compliance programs, such as:

Only 40% of respondents reported that their firms simplified or modified compliance procedures to meet the new business challenges

Only 45% indicated that their ethics and compliance team, in the face of the pandemic, strengthened risk controls in critical areas like cybersecurity, privacy, and donations of critical equipment

“This is the first, holistic look at how companies and organizations around the world have dealt with the challenges of COVID-19,” said LRN senior advisor Susan Divers. “While researchers found many bright spots where leaders strengthened ethics and compliance programs, there are still many areas for improvement, such as making programs more easily accessible to all employees. Business leaders should use this research as a source of inspiration to improve their ethics and compliance programs in an effort to help employees cope with fallout from the pandemic and their corporate reputations intact.”

Findings in the report demonstrate that a values-based approach to governance builds and sustains an ethical culture and strongly correlates with more effective ethics and compliance programs. These insights can also provide a roadmap for the “new normal” as the world emerges from the crisis, researchers said.

The survey was conducted during the second half of 2020 and analyzed during early spring 2021. The report can be read in full here.