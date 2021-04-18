San Diego Family Magazine’s March cover.

San Diego Family, a monthly, four-color glossy magazine now in its 39th year of publication, is looking for bubbly, photogenic children, ages 2 to 11, to appear on a future cover of its magazine and Out & About with Kids, its annual family adventure publication.

The publication’s cover search began April 1 and will end at midnight May 15. Sharon Bay, publisher, said about 20 finalists will be selected from four categories, including ages 2-to-4, 5-to-7, 8-to-11 and multiples. Two winners from each age category and one multiples will be selected following an interview on June 5.

Cost to submit a photo and application is $25 per child or $35 for multiples. To enter your adorable child, visit the cover kids search link. Entrants must live in San Diego County.

San Diego Family’s annual cover search is a fundraiser for the Special Needs Resource Foundation of San Diego, a nonprofit that assists families of children with special needs. San Diego Family has been a long-time supporter of the foundation.

The magazine publishes an annual resource guide listing resources and services for families with special needs children called Flourishing Families.

Xenia Moore Joins Altium in Brand Communications Role

Xenia Moore, with more than 25 years of experience in technology marketing and communications in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer audience relations, has joined Altium as senior manager of public relations and brand communications.

Xenia Moore

Previously, Moore operated her own consultancy, called Moore Media Relations, founded in 1995. Her clients included Robo 3D, Olloclip, LifeProof, Henge Docks and Blisslights. In the 1990s, she managed the San Diego office of Palo Alto-based Franson, Hagerty & Associates, which was one of San Diego’s largest public relations agencies at the time.

Altium, a global software company headquartered in San Diego, provides electronics design software for engineers who design printed circuit boards. The company is publicly traded on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ALU ticker.

Altium was honored with a San Diego ADDY award at the recent 2021 San Diego Advertising Awards presented by the American Advertising Federation.

PRSA to Discuss San Diego’s Creative Economy

The Public Relations Society of America’s San Diego-Imperial Counties chapter will host an online panel discussion on “San Diego’s Creative Economy” from noon to 1 p.m., Friday, April 23, over Zoom.

Speakers will discuss a recently released San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. study that revealed local creative industries generate about $11 billion in economic benefit annually to the region. The creative industry is defined as nonprofits and for-profit businesses and individuals who produce cultural, artistic and design goods or services and intellectual property.

It’s estimated the San Diego creative economy employs more than 107,000 people at nearly 7,400 firms and organizations. The study used information from 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers at the PRSA webinar will include: Jordan Latchford, research manager, SDEDC; Jonathon Glus, executive director, City of San Diego Arts and Culture Commission; Ann Berchtold, director of marketing and communications, MIG San Diego; and Mario Sanguinet, research specialist, Pay Our Interns, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that assists Black, Latinx, and Native American students.

Cost to attend the webinar is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.prsasdic.org.

SPJ Journalism Competition Underway, Scholarships Available

The San Diego professional chapter of the national Society for Professional Journalists has announced entries will now be accepted for its 2021 journalism competition. Categories include reporting and writing, along with digital, photography, video and college media. This year’s Distinguished Coverage Award, one of several special SPJ awards, will honor news stories themed after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic or racial equality issues.

Awards are expected to be announced in July. Early deadline with $5 discount for each entry fee is 9 p.m., Monday, April 26. Final deadline is 9 p.m. Monday, May 3.

SPJ also is accepting applications from college students for scholarships. Scholarships are available in print, photojournalism and video-audio-multimedia categories. Two special $1,000 scholarships are named after two deceased journalists, including Agnes Diggs, former columnist for the now-defunct North County Times newspaper, and Bradley J. Fikes, who covered science and technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Deadline for scholarship applications is 9 p.m., Monday, May 3.

More information about SPJ’s journalism contest and scholarships is available at www.spjsandiego.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.