Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County surpassed $4 for the first time since Nov. 13, 2019 Saturday, rising 1.1 cents to $4.008.

The average price has exceeded $4 because of “the continued recovery of fuel demand in Southern California and anticipation that demand will only grow once more pandemic-related restrictions are lifted” and oil prices continuing to stay at higher levels which adds to the cost of producing gasoline, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price has risen 63 of the past 68 days, increasing 52.9 cents, including 1.1 cents on Friday, its largest daily increase since March 17, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.1 cents higher than one week ago, 10 cents more than one month ago and $1.157 greater than one year ago. It has risen 78.1 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service