An aerial view of the graded site of the future Citro community. Photo credit: Courtesy

A developer hosted a groundbreaking in Fallbrook Wednesday for a 390-acre residential community, with the goal of having model homes ready by the fall.

Tri Pointe Homes, the Irvine-based company formerly known as Pardee Homes, held the ribbon-cutting to kick off construction of the Citro community’s first residences.

The community will be located in southeastern Fallbrook, north of State Route 76 and east of Interstate 15.

The planned homes, ranging in size from 1,083 to 2,534 square feet, will include up to five bedrooms, and be priced beginning in the $400,000s, on up to nearly $700,000.

Opposition arose, chiefly from Native American tribes alarmed over remains found on site, but the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the project, then known as Meadowood, in January 2012.

When completed, the development will include an estimated 844 single- and multi-family homes.

The six Citro neighborhoods will be known as Meyer, Pomelo, Zutano, Avo, Castello and Tangelo. Other community amenities include a 12.7-acre school site and 235 acres of open space.

The land for the community was once dedicated to farming and agricultural uses.

A home set to be located in the Castello neighborhood of he future Citro community. Photo credit: Courtesy

Roughly 50 acres will be preserved as agricultural open space, including centrally located community avocado and citrus groves.

Citro also will include a 10-acre public park, community gardens, 14 acres of trails and a recreation center with a pool and community lounge.

“Citro is the culmination of hard work and planning from dozens of our team members who have spent years bringing to life a shared vision for a residential community inspired by the property’s rich history and surrounding agriculture lands,” said Tri Pointe Homes San Diego Division President Jimmy Ayala.