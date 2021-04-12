New apartments in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego ranks high on the list of millennials and other generations looking to make the move to new rental housing in urban environments. In fact, we’re No. 6 on the list of the most sought-after renter destination in the U.S. That’s according to a report from StorageCafé, which tracks trends in the self-storage industry.

Why the lure? The report notes that San Diego offers some of the highest salaries among the nation’s top 10 cities favored by renters, which accounts for why new residents are flocking here in big numbers. The report found Millennials made up the bulk at 54% of those moving here. About 19% from the Gen Z generation comprise the second largest group moving to town.

The report also found that 25% of local renters had incomes between $65,000 to 100,000. About 22% had incomes between $100,000 to $2 million. New York and Chicago were the primary locations of most out-of-state newcomers to the area.

“I believe the market is anticipating reopening in advance of reopening,” said Doug Ressler, an executive at StorageCafe’s sister division. “People are still driven primarily by employment prospects, and big urban hubs are where the jobs are. Add the increasing preference for walkability and shorter commutes, and we might be witnessing a revival of our urban cores.”

* * *

North County news. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2021 Green Business Expo April 21 at the famous Flower Fields. A spokeswoman said the gathering will showcase local green businesses that have helped make Carlsbad “one of the most sustainable cities in the world.” The expo is set for one day before Earth Day and will “recognize and celebrate the sustainability and the outdoors,” said Bret Schanzenbach, the top executive at the chamber, in a prepared news release. “During the event, the fields are expected to be in full bloom, which will make for an exciting environment to celebrate the Earth.” Tickets are available online through the chamber’s website until noon on the day of the event.

* * *

Speaking of Earth Day, Fashion Week San Diego’s Spring Showcase, which will be held April 22, will offer what it calls “a new hybrid experience” for fashionistas. Local TV news personality Jodi Kodesh will host the event with a live presentation on Instagram and Facebook. The presentation will give viewers a sneak peek of what’s ahead for the main event in October, according to a news release.

* * *

The California Protons Cancer Therapy Center, located on Summers Ridge Road in San Diego, says it recently treated patient No. 3,000 with its advanced anti-cancer technology. Proton therapy is a form of radiation treatment that is considered less invasive than traditional X-ray radiation, according to officials from the center. The center is one of only two proton therapy treatment facilities in California, with only 37 nationwide. California Protons has been operating the facility since late 2017. The center opened in 2014.

* * *

San Diego’s Founders First CDC, which recently raised $9 million from the Rockefeller Foundation, says it will use part of the money to launch What it calls its 2021 Kitty Fund. The fund will make micro investments in women who are mothers and sole business operators. Founders First CEO Kim Folsom said the idea was inspired by her own mother, Catherine “Kitty” Abrams Tadlock Webster, who died last year. Folsom believes mothers have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The fund will accept applications for the fund through April 29.

* * *

The city of San Diego recently launched a website titled “Business is Brewing” to provide market information and other resources in support of the region’s burgeoning craft beer sector. According to the TV news outlet CBS8, the site, managed by the city’s Economic Development office, revealed that San Diego is home to 46 breweries, 40 brewpubs and 24 tasting retail outlets. The site also reveals that our regional beer cluster is valued at $1.2 billion. It supports 6,500 jobs countywide and generates $848 million in sales.

* * *

Finally, as noted, Earth Day–April 22—is rapidly approaching. To celebrate the occasion, the San Diego Italian Film Festival has scheduled a short slate of films about preserving the planet for the four-day digital do. The activities will be digital this year due to the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But no worries for fans. Special treats are available while you watch from their home screens. The film fest, which runs through April 25, will feature a basket of selected food from Zafferano Catering. The full-length film selected is “Il pianeta in mare” by Andrea Segre, and two short productions: “Ferruccio, storia di un robottino,” by Stefano De Felici, and “Olmo” by Silvio Soldini. Ticket options include a ticket that will give buyers access to the three movies, a live discussion Q&A and an Earth Day food basket, which includes themed edible creations from Zafferano Catering. Visit the festival’s website ticket info and ordering those surprised-filled baskets.

Tom York is a Carlsbad-based independent journalist who specializes in writing about business and the economy. If you have news tips you’d like to share, send them to tom.york@gmail.com.