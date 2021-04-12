Interior of ArcLight La Jolla. Photo via ArcLight La Jolla Facebook

The ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres chains, which closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will not be reopening to moviegoers, the parent company announced Monday.

ArcLight had 11 locations including La Jolla at Westfield UTC, Boston, Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles, notably the iconic Pacific Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” the Decurion Corp. said in a statement posted to PacificTheatres.com. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

I worked at the Arclight La Jolla for a couple years when I lived in San Diego. Lots of great memories and experiences connected to it I'll probably carry the rest of my life.



This is sad for me to hear. RIP Arclight. https://t.co/NYfwvS0qmD — Film Illiterates (@FilmIlliterates) April 13, 2021

Deadline reported that sources told them the company was planning to turn the keys back to its landlords as part of a negotiation on outstanding leases.

The announcement doesn’t rule out a sale of the chain, but the company declined requests for additional comment.

#SaveTheARCLIGHT was trending on Twitter Monday night, as well as suggestions for potential buyers.

Brad Pitt buy the arclight challenge — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) April 13, 2021

The move comes despite expectations by some industry officials that local theaters could allow 100% capacity even before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s no-more-tiers policy takes effect June 15.

The company thanked its employees and all those who enjoyed films over the years.

“To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers,” the statement read. “To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”

— City News Service contributed to this article