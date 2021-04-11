Samburgers, which is set to open its second outlet at the Little Italy Food Hall. Photo credit: Courtesy

The Little Italy Food Hall again has partnered with Sam the Cooking Guy to welcome his Samburgers as its newest addition.

Samburgers is the third collaboration at the hall between the hospitality group, Grain & Grit Collective, and Sam Zien, following Not Not Tacos in 2018 and Graze by Sam in 2019.

Samburgers, which originally opened at Seaport Village last fall, is on the main north side of the hall in the old spot for Not Not Tacos, which moved to the back-right station.

The eatery started under the umbrella of another Zien brand, EATS by Sam, and now has established itself enough to add the second location in Little Italy.

“It’s an awesome feeling to be continuing to grow in the same place we got our start!” said Mike DiNorscia, CEO of Grain & Grit Collective, which opened the multi-vendor food hall in 2018.

Samburgers celebrates its Grand Opening week beginning Monday with live music, specials, and giveaways. Sam the Cooking Guy is also slotted to host a Monday meet and greet, from 4-6 p.m., along with a 4 p.m. book signing on Saturday.

He will be promoting his new cookbook, Recipes with Intentional Leftovers.

The menu boasts the same dishes from their Seaport Village location, many of

which were selected from Zien’s most popular YouTube videos.

Patty options include ground chicken, salmon, plant-based or Zien’s blend of ground sirloin, brisket and short rib. Menu items include Jalapeno Burgers, sides like chili cheese tots, and kid’s options for those 12 and under.

Grain & Grit and Zien also plan to expand to a third location in Costa Mesa, where a new Not Not Tacos opened for takeout and delivery last month.

In addition to Samburgers, Graze and Not Not Tacos, the current Little Italy Food Hall lineup includes:

Ambrogio15, featuring Milan-style pizzas;

Mein St. Asian Kitchen, specializing in Asian comfort foods;

Wicked Maine Lobster, offering lobster rolls, shrimp baskets, chowder and more;

Bobboi Natural Gelato, featuring a rotating selection of organic gelato, and

The Little Italy Food Hall Bar, which offers local beers, wines and craft cocktails, which can be enjoyed on the 10,000 square-foot outdoor Piazza della Famiglia.